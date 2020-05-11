Cardi B celebrated second Mother’s Day with her husband, Offset and daughter, Kulture. Similar to millions of mothers around the world, the Grammy award-winning raptress was showered with love and gifts. She received a number of boxes filled with roses from Rose Box, in addition to a couple of new designer bags from Offset.

In addition to posting the quality time she spent with her family during the day, Bardi decided to share a snippet of a song she wrote during her pregnancy, back in 2018. In the unreleased song, Cardi raps over Eve’s classic hit, “Love Is Blind,” and dedicates the lyrics to her daughter. She raps,

“Little life growing inside of me, with the whole world has been dying to see, I just wanted a little time for me, this is Invasion of Privacy.”

The song was definitely recorded during the IOP sessions, but it did not make the cut. The year was quite eventful for the Bronx native. In addition to her pregnancy, she released her debut studio album on April 6th, 3 months prior to giving birth. The album went on to win the Grammy for Best Rap Album. In addition, she earned a nod for Album of Year.

Invasion of Privacy is certified triple platinum and is the most-streamed album by a female rapper in Spotify’s history.

