Herstory: Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj Both Earn Their First No. 1 With ‘Say So (Remix)’

Doja Cat’s Nicki Minaj-assisted “Say So (Remix)” jumped from the No. 6 to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 100 chart.

The Hotties, Beyhive, and Barbs launched a social media campaign to get their faves to No. 1 and the hard work paid off. Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (Remix)” featuring Beyonce is trailing right behind.

There were fans speculating that Nicki was dissing Beyonce in her second version of the remix, but she debunked the rumors when she conducted a Twitter Q&A during the #SaySoRemixParty.

“Man, I can’t believe I’m lucky enough to be a part of this kind of history. I love all the girls involved. It just feels like an epic moment to witness & be a part of @ the same damn time.”

“Say So” marks Nicki’s 109th entry on the chart, but it’s her first No. 1. The most historic thing about this moment is that it’s the first timein history that a collaboration between two female rappers sits atop the Hot 100 chart.

You can’t beat Girl Power. Congratulations to Doja, Nicki, Meg, and Bey.