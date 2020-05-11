Drake’s decade long streak atop of the Billboard 200 chart has ended after Kenny Chesney’s new album, Here and Now, debuted at No. 1.

Drake’s project moved 223,000 equivalent album units, meanwhile Here and Now pulled in 233,000 equivalent album units, as per Billboard. It was a close call but it’s been a legendary run for The Boy.

He’s gearing up to release an album this Summer, but he wanted to deliver DLDT to hold his fans down due to “some leaks and some joints from SoundCloud and some new vibes.”

“We pieced a lot of those songs together and I put a few new joints on there, but really it was just instead of dropping a single right now,” he recalled on Lil Wayne’s Young Money Radio. “It’s an interesting time for us all as musicians to figure out how this works and what people need. And I just felt like people would appreciate maybe a body of something to listen to as opposed to just one isolated song.”

Advertisement

Do you think Drake’s forthcoming album will restart his No. 1 streak?