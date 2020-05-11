Future has a unique way of expressing his appreciation of his baby mothers. The multi-platinum rapper took to Twitter to show the mothers of his kids love during Mother’s Day.

Many social media users took to their Instagrams to show their mommas some love. Some posted videos, pictures, and more. Future did the same on his Instagram story by sharing a picture with his motor and sister. He switched up the apps when it came to the mother of his 6 children.

Ciara, Joie Chavis, India J, Brittni Mealy, and Jessica Smith all received a shoutout on Mother’s Day.

Leading up to the day, Future made headlines recently for an issue involving his alleged baby mother, Eliza Reign. The “March Madness” rapper and Reign were in relations from 2016-2018. According to The Blast, she is now suing Future for paternity, child support, and custody. On the other hand, Future wants nothing to do with and demands the court to stop her from defaming his character.

Eliza is currently waiting on the DNA from Future to confirm whether or not the child is his. As a result, she did not receive a Mothers Day shoutout on Twitter.