Actor and comedian Jerry Stiller has passed away at the age of 92. His son, actor Ben Stiller, revealed his death due to natural causes in a tweet Monday morning (May 11).

“I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes,” Ben Stiller wrote. “He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad.”

I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad. pic.twitter.com/KyoNsJIBz5 — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 11, 2020

Stiller was commonly known as Frank from Seinfield but also was Arthur in the popular show The King of Queens. Stiller was preceded in death by his wife Anne, who worked as the “Stiller & Mear”a comedy duo as they rose through the ranks.

Stiller also had roles in films Hairspray, Zoolander, The Taking of Pelham One Two Three, along with stints on Broadway and more.

Advertisement

Rest in peace to Jerry Stiller.