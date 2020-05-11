As the Biden campaign looks for a running mate, one California Senator has become an early favorite to run with the former Vice President. Kamala Harris who also ran for President in this election cycle has become a favorite of Biden surrogates and donors to join the Democratic ticket.

In March, Biden who is now the presumptive nominee said that he would commit to choosing a woman to be his Vice President. By the time of these comments most of the women who ran for the job he’s seeking had dropped out of the race, the first of whom was Harris.

According to a report by Politico, about a dozen women are being vetted as potential VPs, but democrats, advisers, donors and more are all favoring Sen. Harris.

Harris created an iconic moment as a presidential candidate during the first Democratic debate when the Jamaican-Indian former Prosecutor slammed Biden for working with segregationists in Congress and for his stance on busing.

In the 1970’s Biden was not in support of integrated busing which Harris used to create the famous quote. “There was a little girl in California who was a part of the second class to integrate her public schools and she was bused to school every day… and that little girl was me.”

Harris surged in the polls after the first debate, but her numbers eventually fell leading her to dropout before the first primary.

Biden’s delegate count took off after Super Tuesday and Harris officially endorsed him as the next POTUS and has campaigned with him as well.

Some of the other names that come up for VP are Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and former Georgia Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams all of whom have endorsed Biden.