Minnesota Timberwolves Center Karl Anthony-Towns returned to social media to drop a tribute video for his mother who passed in April with complications related to COVID-19.

The almost 4-minute video is a collage of moments in the superstar athletes life that his mom, Jacqueline Towns, was present including decision day when KAT chose to play at Kentucky University, the 2016 NBA Draft where he was selected to the Timberwolves and his first All-Star game appearance in 2018.

KAT revealed in March that his mother was diagnosed with the viral disease. With the season at a standstill, the New Jersey native has been able to comfortably be away from basketball as he deals with the loss.

NBA players sent well wishes to Towns when the diagnosis was revealed. Most notably, Philadelphia 76ers Center Joel Embiid who literally fought Towns on the court put their beef aside and sent his well wishes.

