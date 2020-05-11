The quarantine is bringing the best out of our artists, which includes Kyla Imani who grabs Drake’s “Chicago Freestyle” for her own, dubbed the Quarantine Remix.

The new releases shows off her vocal ability before sliding into a set of bars.

“Woke up middle of the day, gotta Thank God so I pray”

Kyla made not that the single is “what I’ve been feeling during quarantine.” She would also add a message of “Stay safe out there.”

The release comes a month after Kyla dropped her latest single “It’s Not That Deep.” The song was inspired by letting go of the little thing that can burden your energy. “If you’re sweating the small things, don’t waste your energy!! Just remember #ItsNotThatDeep,” she wrote when announcing the single.

Kyla Imani recently also wrote and performed a song to highlight the justice needed for Ahmaud Arbery. You can read more about that store here and view the tribute song here.