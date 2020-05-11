Lil Dicky’s new FX show has broken network records since it debuted in March. The success of the Kevin Hart produced sitcom prompted the network to renew the show ‘Dave’ for a second season. The first season concluded in late April.

‘Dave’ was a hit for FX having broken the network’s record for most watched comedy series. The audience amasses an average of 5.3 million viewers per show.

The show has been described by Lil Dicky who’s real name is Dave Burd as based on his own rap career in his pursuit of being the greatest rapper of all time.

“Thank you for a record breaking rookie year. Season 2 mode activated,” Dicky posted on Instagram.

Advertisement