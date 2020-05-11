Mike Pence Doesn’t Plan to Self Quarantine After His Press Secretary Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Many citizens have been having a hard time keeping track of the time as we enter our third month in a world full of social distancing orders, everyday face masks, and of course, the coronavirus.

Vice President Mike Pence plans to continue to go to the White House Monday (May 11th) and ignore stay at home advisories after receiving news that his press secretary, Katie Miller has contracted the coronavirus.

According to CNN, Devin O’Malley stated that the Vice President “will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit and is not in quarantine.”

“Additionally, Vice President Pence has tested negative every single day and plans to be at the White House tomorrow,” O’Malley added in his statement.

During a meeting with Republican members of Congress at the White House, in regards to the press secretary, Trump states, “She’s a wonderful young woman, Katie, she tested very good for a long period of time and then all of a sudden today she tested positive.”

Although Pence is “considered to be at relatively low risk based on the degree of his exposure,” an inside source tells CNN that everyone in the West Wing of the White House is nervous being that Miller’s way of communication was through in-person contact during her time at the White House.