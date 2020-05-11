Cam’ron Confirms There Are Talks About ‘Paid in Full’ Sequel

Instagram lives are the latest sensation that came out of the quarantine, and Cam’ron recently did an interview with Pandora’s, J1.

The conversation couldn’t end without an inquiry about a Paid in Full sequel and the Harlem rapper said “it’s definitely conversation about that going on,” in the clip below.

“I don’t want to say 100% yes, but we’re definitely in the talks about doing something similar to Paid in Full 1.”

He continued, “I been asked this question several times, and I had to tell people ‘No. Not that I know of’ … This is the first time I’m giving you a possibility of a yes.”

The 2002 hood classic starred Cam, Wood Harris, Mekhi Phifer, Kevin Carroll, Regina Hall and more. The flick’s title is the same as Eric B. and Rakim’s song and album of the same name.

The storyline is based on Azie “AZ” Faison, Rich Porter, and Alpo Martinez and their criminal careers as drug dealers in New York.