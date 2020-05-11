For fans of Denzel Washington’s The Equalizer films, Queen Latifah is stepping into a reboot of the role for television.

As a bit of back story, the original The Equalizer was Edward Woodward in a television series on CBS that ran from 1985-1989, Shadow and Act reports. The series transitioned into a film in 2014 as Washington took on the role of Robert McCall. The film then gave Washington the first sequel of his career in 2018.

Now, Latifah will step in and guide the series that has been ordered at CBS. The series is set to co-star Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Liza Lapira, and Laya DeLeon Hayes.

Queen Latifah’s footprint can recently be felt on television as she served as one of the executive producers of The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel biopic that hit Lifetime in April. Missy Elliott and Mary J. Blige also contributed as executive producers.

