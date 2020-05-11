New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is putting his Super Bowl LI Championship ring up for auction as the latest round of the All in Challenge is kicking off. The ring is the one that was added to the collection after the 28-3 comeback over the Atlanta Falcons.

In addition to the ring, the lucky winner will receive a personal visit from Kraft in his Gillette Stadium office. The winner will also get transported to the office via private plane if they are not within driving distance.

In one day the ring has gone from a starting bid of $75,000 to $500,000. The ring weights 5.1 carats, crafted in 10-karat white gold and has 283 total diamonds.

The ALL IN Challenge launched on April 14 to raise awareness and support feeding those in need, including Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry and America’s Food Fund, launched by Leonardo DiCaprio & Laurene Powell Jobs to benefit Feeding America & World Central Kitchen. 100% of the proceeds will be split equally among the four charities.

“COVID-19 has impacted our lives in such an unprecedented way, but through it all, I’ve been encouraged by our country’s relentless desire to help others, especially around the ever-growing number of families now struggling to find food,” said Michael Rubin, executive chairman of Fanatics. “That spirit was the inspiration behind wanting to start the ALL-IN Challenge and bring together the sports, business and entertainment communities to create the largest digital fundraising movement ever to feed those in need. It takes unity and strength in numbers to save lives and ensure that our most vulnerable populations have consistent access to healthy meals. I’m overwhelmed by the incredible response by so many of the world’s most influential figures who are all rallying together to support this critical and timely issue.”

