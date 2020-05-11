Trina and Trick Daddy to Battle Their Hits on Their Radio Station’s IG Live

Trina told Khia she wouldn’t leave their throne for her but she will be battling Trick Daddy. The frequent collaborators, friends, and co-hosts of a Miami-based morning radio show on 99Jamz will bring their hits against each other.

The battle is not associated with Timbaland and Swizz Beatz’s VERZUZ brand, instead, it will be brought to you by their station and will be featured on the 99JAMZ Instagram page.

The battle is set for this upcoming Wednesday at 8 PM local time.

Over the weekend, the VERZUZ brand kept their battles going with a stellar showing from Erykah Badu and Jill Scott. This Saturday, it will be a battle of early to mid-2000s hitmakers Ludacris and Nelly. Until then, who do you have winning between Trick and Trina?

