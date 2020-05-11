Recording artist, Lizzo is known for her chart-topping hits and outspokenness. However, it seems that Black Twitter is still holding this against her.

I just know y’all ain’t tryna compare Jill Scott and Lizzo on Al Gore’s internet in the year of our lord 2020. They are really just minding their beautiful black business and here y’all go with some mess.



Y’all should be totally ashamed. pic.twitter.com/Ky8YdmlBXA — Apryl 💕 (@lovely_apryl) May 11, 2020

While some of us are still basking in the glow of the Jill Scott vs. Erykah Badu Verzuz battle on Saturday, the rest are stirring the pot. During the IG live battle, the ever-confident Jill Scott went through the catalog of her biggest hits.

Really loaded reason why. First, Jill is smaller and has an hourglass shape which they deem more attractive. Lizzo is bigger and has more of an apple shape. https://t.co/fc1mvAibRx — CANDACE SINCLAIRE (@delafro_) May 11, 2020

It showed the regality of the artist and her demeanor was all empress during the epic showdown. Now the trolls have abounded comparing the confidence of Jill Scott as superior to that of Lizzo’s in the big girl recording artist department.

You can dislike Lizzo’s music without owing a soul an explanation but why y’all act like fatphobia isn’t directly linked to the daily harassment she receives? Pls stop acting conveniently clueless cuz you know damn well 😒 — K-Ci’s ooh yeah (@frodeci) May 11, 2020

From discussing how Scott is not a true big girl, but instead “hour-glass shaped” to straight Lizzo hate, the now trending topic is downright ruthless.

Lizzo stay living in yalls heads rent free. Like damn can the bitch live her life without y’all writing a think piece every day 😐pic.twitter.com/0FYWRZ38Jq — galactawhore* (@anaheim_10) May 11, 2020

When Lizzo began loving her curves in public, people began inserting their opinions on it. It is easy to see that many entertaining the conversation believe that larger women should be less vocal about their self-love.

However, beauty comes in all shades, sizes, and scopes and Lizzo is just one iteration. Comparing two people just because they happen to be thick is like comparing COVID-19 and the flu just because they happen to be viruses.

I know you felt that one.

Y'all are still fat shaming, and bullying Lizzo? How pathetic pic.twitter.com/cz6luHqkyo — Celestial Chief (@CelestialChieff) May 11, 2020

But its that real and how can Black Twitter as a community engage in anything this messy with two of its own queens? Y’all need to check your whole tone when dragging our vocalists through the digital mud.

All we got is us but when it comes to Twitter, all y’all got is fuss.

Now cancel me.