Recording artist, Lizzo is known for her chart-topping hits and outspokenness. However, it seems that Black Twitter is still holding this against her.
While some of us are still basking in the glow of the Jill Scott vs. Erykah Badu Verzuz battle on Saturday, the rest are stirring the pot. During the IG live battle, the ever-confident Jill Scott went through the catalog of her biggest hits.
It showed the regality of the artist and her demeanor was all empress during the epic showdown. Now the trolls have abounded comparing the confidence of Jill Scott as superior to that of Lizzo’s in the big girl recording artist department.
From discussing how Scott is not a true big girl, but instead “hour-glass shaped” to straight Lizzo hate, the now trending topic is downright ruthless.
When Lizzo began loving her curves in public, people began inserting their opinions on it. It is easy to see that many entertaining the conversation believe that larger women should be less vocal about their self-love.
However, beauty comes in all shades, sizes, and scopes and Lizzo is just one iteration. Comparing two people just because they happen to be thick is like comparing COVID-19 and the flu just because they happen to be viruses.
I know you felt that one.
But its that real and how can Black Twitter as a community engage in anything this messy with two of its own queens? Y’all need to check your whole tone when dragging our vocalists through the digital mud.
All we got is us but when it comes to Twitter, all y’all got is fuss.
Now cancel me.