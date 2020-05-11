Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild ‘N Out is going strong in its 15th season, changing the format to old school vs. new school. In Tuesday’s new episode, DaBaby is the guest and he will drop to one knee to propose to B. Simone during the “Vowing Out” challenge.

Just in case you missed it, B. Simone is a series regular and often flirts with DaBaby online. So if he thought he was going to be able to slide by the show and propose to anyone else but her, he had another thing coming.

As DaBaby approaches the Wild ‘N Out girl in a wedding dress, B. Simone crashes the stage in her own dress to continue to manifest her dreams.

Back in April, the duo had the Internet buzzing about a romance leading to the short film starring them both, “Find My Way,” which you can watch here.

Check out the sneak peek to this week’s Wild ‘N Out episode below and see the full episode this Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET/PT on VH1.