[WATCH] Jamie Foxx Does Impersonations of Jay-Z, Mike Tyson and Others On IG Live

Everybody knows comedian and singer Jamie Foxx for his side-splitting jokes, but while on Instagram Live this weekend with Candace Parker, the actor who accurately portrayed Ray Charles in his award-winning biopic shows who else he can imitate.

Before impersonating fellow comedian Dave Chappelle, Foxx said, “Yeah, you learn the tone first.” He went into impersonations of boxing great “Iron” Mike Tyson, Jay-Z, Kermit The frog and others.