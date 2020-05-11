If you stuck around after the end of Insecure last night you may have caught the trailer for Yvonne Orji’s upcoming comedy special on HBO, Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It.

The HBO special brings Orji to stage at Howard University with additional footage showing the Insecure star in her home nation of Nigeria from January.

The upcoming special is written and produced by Orji, with Chris Robinson directing and the tandem of Michelle Caputo and Shannon Hartman as executive producers.

The special is set to hit HBO on June 6.

