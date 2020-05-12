According to CNN, The brother of the pilot that was involved in the helicopter crash that took the lives of Kobe Bryant and eight others says that the passengers were at fault and negligent of the risk of the flight that took place January 26th.

According to the seven-page court document, Berge Zobayan lawyers allege that any injuries or damages to plaintiffs and/or their decedent was directly caused in full or in part by the negligence or fault of plaintiffs and/or their decedent.”

The document serves as an answer to the wrongful death lawsuit filed by Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant’s widow. The document states that the passengers were all aware of the risk involved. “And that this negligence was a substantial factor in causing their purported damages, for which this answering defendant bears no responsibility,” the document states.

Vanessa Bryant’s wrongful death lawsuit was filed on February 24th, the same day of the memorial service held for Kobe and Gianna Bryant. The lawsuit holds the helicopter company, Island Express, and Ara Zobayan accountable for the unfortunate crash.

Zobayan’s lawyers ask for judgement in their client’s favor and that the lawsuit be dismissed. A trial date has not yet been scheduled.