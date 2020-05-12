We already knew when you put Drake and Playboi Carti on one song the numbers were going to run up. But their new single “Pain 1993” has entered the Top 10 at No. 7. That single now ties Drizzy for the most top 10 hits in the history of the Billboard Hot 100.



Drake finds himself alongside Madonna for the top slot on the all-time list. With Dark Lane Demo Tapes still pretty fresh in the quarantine streets and a new album coming this summer, it won’t be long before Madonna holding down the top spot is a thing of the past.



“Pain 1993” is No. 3 on the Streaming Songs charts with 31 million first-week streams. The Demo Tapes project is No. 2 in the outcry with 223,000 equivalents album units moved in the first week.



Madonna had held down the top slot since November 2002 when she released “Die Another Day” from the James Bond film of the same name.



Congrats to Drake for another achievement.

