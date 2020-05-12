On Mother’s Day Future let off a series of tweets thanking all five of the mothers of his children for their efforts. It looks like next year he will have to add another name to the tweet roll.



The “Mask Off” superstar has received paternities result showing that he is the father of 1-year-old Reign, The Shade Room reports. The baby girl’s mother is Eliza Seraphin. Last year Eliza sued the Free Bandz leader for child support, custody, and paternity in 2019. The child support request per month was $53,000. Future would countersue this past February for defamation and invasion of privacy.

And now we go to Future’s Twitter:

U run to the internet. — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 11, 2020

Teach these hoes how to keep they business off the internet.. — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 11, 2020