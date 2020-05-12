Gucci Mane has announced on Instagram that he will be releasing a book called The Gucci Mane Guide to Greatness. The book is co-written by Soren Baker. It will consist of tons of quotes from the “Lemonade” rapper. The book is currently available for pre-order on Amazon.

“I live by the principles in this book,” Gucci states. “I wanted to write this book to give you a tool set. This book should touch people who are going through something. It’s not going to be easy. But study these words, and put them into action.”

This is his third book released to the world. With his Guide to Greatness book, he states this book is a challenge but can achieve anything that you think is impossible.