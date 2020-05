The entire Hip-Hop industry has some sort of opinion on Tekashi 6ix9ine. Meek Mill wants to get him out the culture, Snoop also feels a way, Akademiks is obsessed and fans are checking in to where they care about street code.



Enter Gucci Mane. In a quick statement on Instagram, Big Gucci Guwop chimed in letting fans know he rather do time than help the feds.



“I Never Have and Never Will Snitch on Nobody, I’ll Do My Time,” Gucci Mane wrote.

Who riding with Gucci on the sentiment?