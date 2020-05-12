The insanely popular Broadway stage play Hamilton, which tells the story of Alexander Hamilton through Hip-Hop will soon be available for streaming in your home.



The Lin-Manuel Miranda hit production will hit Disney Plus on July 3, becoming a prime watch for the Fourth of July holiday, Variety reports. The film was set for a theatrical release on October 15 of 2021, showing a massive leap in premiere dates.



The streaming version of the stage play will be composed of three different live shows that feature the original cast.

It’s only a matter of time…



Our Hamilton film.

THIS July 3rd.

On Disney+.#Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/cXTM949hRr — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 12, 2020

“I’m so proud of how beautifully Tommy Kail has brought ‘Hamilton’ to the screen. He’s given everyone who watches this film the best seat in the house,” Miranda said in a statement. “I’m so grateful to Disney and Disney Plus for reimagining and moving up our release to July 4 weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down. I’m so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I’m so glad that we’re able to make it happen. I’m so proud of this show. I can’t wait for you to see it.”



Disney dropped a whopping $75 million for the rights to the filmed version of Hamilton.