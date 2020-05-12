Is President Trump Racist? Demands Asian-American Journalist To ‘Ask China’ About Deaths Before Ending Conference

Is President Trump Racist? Demands Asian-American Journalist To ‘Ask China’ About Deaths Before Ending Conference

President Donald Trump ended his Monday press conference after an awkward exchange in which he asked an Asian-American journalist to “ask China” about her question and then refused to take another question abruptly ended the conference. Weijia Jiang, who is a White House correspondent for CBS News, asked the President why he continues to make coronavirus testing as a global competition instead of acknowledging more than 80,000 Americans have died.

“Maybe that’s a question you should ask China,” Trump told Jiang, who appears to have Asian features. “Don’t ask me. Ask China that question, OK?”



Trump attempted to move on by calling on another White House correspondent for but Jiang boldy interjected with a follow-up question.

“Sir, why are you saying that to me specifically?” asked Jiang, who was visibly upset about the presidents comment.

“I’m telling you,” Trump replied. “I’m not saying it specifically to anybody. I’m saying it to anybody that asks a nasty question.”

Advertisement

“That’s not a nasty question,” Jiang said. “Why does it matter?”

Trump then looked again to take a question from another reporter who had let Jiang ask Trump her follow up questions.

“I have two questions,” Collins said.

“No, it’s OK,” Trump replied thinking the two journalists were together.

“But you pointed to me,” Collins said. “I have two questions, Mr. President. You called on me.”

“I did,” Trump said. “And you didn’t respond, and now I’m calling on the young lady in the back.”

“I just wanted to let my colleague finish,” Collins explained. “But can I ask you a question?”

Trump then ended the press conference.



“Ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much,” he said before leaving the Rose Garden.



Congrats to Weijia Jiang for asking the tough question and standing up for herself. We salute you! Is this racist behavior coming from the president of the United States?