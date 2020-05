Konshens and Afro B aim to takeover the Summer with new record, “Vibrate.”

The Quarantine-inspired music video is a fresh blend of Afrobeats, Dancehall, and Soca. The visuals for the feel-good tropical song is packed with celebrity cameos and pays tribute to women of all sizes.

Production was handled by Stadic (2019 International Soca Monarch winner) and Jonny Blaze (Billboard charting producer/A&R).

Check out the video above and make sure you make it vibrate.

Advertisement