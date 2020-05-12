Ava DuVernay Recalls Little Richard Tipping Her $100 Weekly When She Was a Waitress

Three musical legends left us too soon over the weekend: Andre Harrell, Little Richard, and Betty Wright. Naturally, many people began sharing their fondest memories, and Ava DuVernay had a cool story about the Father of Rock ‘N Roll.

“I served soul food brunch to Little Richard every Sunday for a year while waitressing at Aunt Kizzy’s Back Porch in LA,” she tweeted. “He tipped me a crisp $100 bill each week on a $75 breakfast with friends. This was 30 years ago. Helped me so much. God rest his soul.”

A Twitter user asked if they reconnected when she blew up, and she responded she never saw the “Tutti Frutti” singer again.

Little Richard ushered in many beloved acts like The Beatles and Jimi Hendrix. He spent a lot of time-fighting to get his flowers while he can smell them.

Richard was inducted to the Rock ‘N Roll Hall of Fame in 1986 and in 1993 he received an Honorary Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award.