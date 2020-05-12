Transit workers are about to turn their swagg on thanks to Louis Vuitton.

Page Six reports that LV donated 2,500 non-surgical masks to distribute throughout the MTA. “Don’t expect our workers to be sporting the fashionable LV insignias like Miley Cyrus did with her mask, as that is not what Louis Vuitton is making for essential workers,” an insider said.

The masks can’t be worn by subway, train or bus operators, nor track workers, because they need masks with ear loops.

LV has also donated 25,000 face masks to multiple NY hospitals. “The LVMH Group and its maisons have been actively engaged since the outbreak of the COVID-19 crisis to help battle the spread of the virus … Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior Couture, Loewe, Celine, Kenzo and Fred have all begun making or supporting production or distribution of large quantities of alternative nonsurgical face masks to help protect against contamination, as well as hospital gowns.”

Advertisement