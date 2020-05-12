According to a confirmed news report, the man who recorded the brutal shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery on February 23 says that he and his family have been receiving death threats and now believes that his life is in danger.

William “Roddie” Bryan was interviewed by Jacksonville, Florida’s Action News, where he told reporter Bridgette Matter that ever since his video of Ahmaud’s killing went viral, his and his family’s life has been threatened.

“I had nothing to do with it. I’m trying to get my life back to normal, and it’s been smeared for the last week. I was told I was a witness and I’m not sure what I am, other than receiving a bunch of threats,” Bryan told Matter. “I’d be lying if I didn’t say I wasn’t scared. If that’s what they wanted to do was scare me, they’ve scared me.”

Originally, Bryan was listed as an accomplice in the shooting along with the father and son team of Travis and Gregory McMichael in the police report, however, Bryan contends that he had nothing to do with the deadly incident at all.

Bryan says he was in “Complete shock,” adding “I’ve never been involved in anything like that before.”

Questions remain as to why Bryan was there and the reason he started recording. Bryan’s attorney, Kevin Gough, would not allow Bryan to answer, citing the pending investigation.

“My client was responding to what he saw, which was someone in the community he didn’t know being followed by a vehicle he recognized. Without going into details about the level of crime in this community in this subdivision, I think most people in this subdivision were aware that there were issues,” Gough said.

Bryan and his fiancee said they are now living in their car, in fear for their lives.