It has been a week in history for female emcees. Rapper’s Doja Cat and Meg Thee Stallion have been climbing to the top of Billboard charts.

Last week the female rappers held the #4 and #6 spots on the Billboard 100 charts and this week the female empowerment is at an all-time high after Doja Cat claims the #1 spot with her “Say So” remix featuring Nicki Minaj and Texas Hotties, Beyonce and Meg Thee Stallion team up for a “Savage: remix, claiming the #2 spot.

“HOTTIES WE JUST HIT NUMBER 2 ON THE HOT 100,” Meg post on her Instagram. “We’ve come so far. I promise to keep working hard and getting better every time! Thank y’all for growing with me. look at all this girl power!”

Now that Meg Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, and Beyonce have all dropped some new music…lets see what female emcees will claim the throne next. Can you say girl power!?

