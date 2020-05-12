Becky Lynch relinquished her Raw Women championship due to being pregnant on Monday Night Raw. Lynch told the money in the bank winner Asuka that she is the new women champion.”You go be a warrior,” Lynch told Asuka, “because I’m going to be a mother.”

"You go and be a warrior, 'cause I'm gonna go be a mother."



An incredibly emotional moment between @BeckyLynchWWE and the NEW #WWERaw #WomensChampion @WWEAsuka. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/IU3BRXDBZD — WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2020

Lynch and her fiancee, WWE superstar Seth Rollins, learned of their pregnancy in April, she told People. There were set to marry in May but have postponed their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lynch won the title at WrestleMania 35 in 2019 and during that time became the number one draw, female and male in the WWE. Lynch also becomes the first WWE champion to ever forfeit the title due to pregnancy.

No timeline to if or when Lynch will return to the ring.

Advertisement