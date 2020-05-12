Conor McGregor is looking for a fight and newly minted interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje sits squarely in the crosshairs.

On Monday, McGregor (22-4) went to social media to pontificate on his perspective.

The fans make the sport!

Watching the other night I was against going in without them. But it will be my fucking pleasure to display the power I possess with zero background noise for them.

Its me and Justin next as khabib is the biggest bottle fighter in the game.

Guarantee it. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

“The fans make the sport!” McGregor wrote on Twitter. “Watching the other night, I was against going in without them. But it will be my f—ing pleasure to display the power I possess with zero background noise for them. It’s me and Justin next as khabib is the biggest bottle fighter in the game. Guarantee it.

“Justin, there is no danger in a man that hugs legs, we all know. Try and dance around what the real threat is here all you want. I am going to f—ing butcher you. Your teeth. I’m going to put them on a f—ing necklace. Speak on my skills as a father? You are f—ing dead.”

It is Dustin/Tony next when Tony heals.

If he does. Dustin will beat him also if changes are not made. Which they won’t. Dustin, although game, and in the mix, will be fed to the floor again. Couple wins here/there then folded in half. Rinse and repeat – Dustin career. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

In a September 2019 tweet from Gaethje, he called McGregor a “s— human, father and husband.”

The McGregor Rules

McGregor is a former UFC two-weight class world champion. He made history when he swiched to boxing to fight Floyd “Money” Mayweather. The bout is now the second highest grossing pay-per-view in history.

Although, Khabib Nurmagomedov is the current UFC lightweight champion, McGregor took his shots at Gaethje next instead. Gaethje delivered a fifth-round TKO of Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 which on Saturday.

I love Tony. We represented him amazingly at Paradigm sports and were betrayed for a promise of a baseball contract. But frame and preparation here was just embarrassing. His methods and conversation are humorous/enjoyable but he was never the level perceived. Although tough. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

It was combat sports first return after the coronavirus pandemic and there was no crowd present in Jacksonville, Florida.

However, Gaethje is expected to face undisputed champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in a unification bout next. Nurmagomedov is stuck in Russia under travel sanctions to stem the spread of coronavirus.

McGregor also praised Ferguson’s toughness in his TKO loss. It was Ferguson’s first loss in 13 appearances.

Khabib you absolute embarrassment. Scurrying, hiding rat as usual. As I have said many times. As has been seen many times. Through the pane of glass it was confirmed what was always known.

“No comment” lol.

An embarrassment to real fighting. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

A few days ago McGregor told Nate Diaz to “sign the contract” in a comment on Instagram. UFC president Dana White has confirmed that McGregor is interested in fighting sometime this summer, but he said they have not discussed a specific date or opponent.

Khabib Speaks

McGregor posted a follow-up tweet later Monday, writing “See you in July”. Khabib heard the commotion and began a tweet storm of his own.

Hug legs? Have you forgot how I knock you down, or you typing tweets drunk? Beat you in striking, parts you up in wrestling, absolutely destroy you in grappling, Made you grab air with your hands, and at the end you gave up. last one, don’t forget your words ‘it’s only business’ — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 12, 2020

Nurmagomedov has expressed his disinterest in a rematch with Conor McGregor. He tapped the Irishman out back in with a neck crank and the two engaged in a melee with their teams at the T-Mobile Arena.

Yes, we remember you, you was so nice that night, be same, don’t be fake. pic.twitter.com/SOcLb5jjKX — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 11, 2020