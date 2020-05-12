A heated debate that’s been going on since the end of the 2015-16 NBA season on who is the better team between the 72 win Chicago Bulls or the 73 win Golden State Warriors

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who was part of the ’96 Bulls team as a player, finally wants to settle the debate once and for all. During the last episode of The Last Dance, Kerr explained that the better of the two teams was, indeed, the 72-10 Bulls.

FYI, Steve Kerr, COACH of the “73” win Warriors just said the 72-10 Chicago Bulls was the best team he’s ever been a part of. Case closed #TheLastDance — Tony Shiffman (@CoachShiffman) May 11, 2020

One glaring difference between the two teams is the factor the Warriors didn’t finish the season as NBA champions. LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied from being down 3-1 to claim their first and only NBA championship in 2016.

Kerr probably would have said the Warriors was the better team if they won the championship that year, but to be fair, the Bulls never played against some like James.

