Stacey Dash and her fourth husband Jeffrey Marty are headed for splittsvile. Earlier this month news came out that she filed for divorce. How will she get through it? “Let go and follow God’s Plan.”



Dash hit Twitter and let her followers know that she is currently in a period of reflection.



“When I spend time reflecting on my past, I see how many challenges I’ve faced,” Dash wrote. “I see how every choice I made changed me and how drastically different I am from who I was 10 or 20 years ago. Now, as I chose to let go and follow God’s plan, I am looking forward to my future.”

“My husband and I have made the hard decision of ending our marriage,” Dash wrote on Instagram announcing the split. “After much prayer, I feel this is the right path for both of us. I wish him nothing but the best. Thank you everyone for your support and [for] respecting our privacy during this difficult time.”