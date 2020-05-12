This Fall, Activision is bringing back the classic Tony Hawk Pro Skater games. On September 4, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 will be remastered and formatted for PS4 , Xbox One and PC according to reports.

#THPS is back! Original maps, original skaters, and songs from the original soundtrack… plus new features. Thanks to all the fans of our series for keeping this dream alive,” Tony Hawk posted on his Instagram.

According to The Verge, the remastered games will allow for online play as well and a more “robust” course builder.

https://www.instagram.com/tonyhawk/?hl=en