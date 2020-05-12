We can collectively agree that society has progressed a lot in the past two decades, so it’s ridiculous to hold someone accountable in 2020 for their views in the early 2000’s.

But that’s what happened to Tyra Banks after old footage of America’s Next Top Model surfaced on the Internet.

The video that caused the most uproar was a clip from season 6 when Banks told contestant, Dani Evans, that she’ll never become a model with a gap in her front teeth. “Do you really think you can have a CoverGirl contract with a gap in your mouth?” she said in the episode, which originally aired in 2006. “It’s not marketable.”

Evans eventually won the contest in 2006 and went on to have a successful modeling career. She went on Instagram live and clarified that the now-viral moment was actually fake.

Rightfully, Tyra Banks apologized because although it was a fabricated moment, it was insensitive. “Been seeing the posts about the insensitivity of some past ‘ANTM’ moments and I agree with you. Looking back, those were some really off choices. Appreciate your honest feedback and am sending so much love and virtual hugs,” she tweeted.

Certain things were socially acceptable in the early 2000’s that isn’t now and that cancel culture police needs to take that into account the next time they want to drag somebody.