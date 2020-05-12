President Trump engaged in a heated back and forth with CBS reporter Weijia Jiang after she inquired about the international response as a competition to the President.

“Why is this a global competition when, every day, Americans are still losing their lives?” asked Jiang. “They’re losing their lives everywhere in the world,” quickly replied Trump. “And maybe that’s a question you should ask China. Don’t ask me, ask China that question, OK?”

See the POTUS’s response to Jiang in the above video and how the exchange between the politician and reporter prompted the end of the news briefing.