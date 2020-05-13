NBA Commissioner Adam Silver spoke to players and league leadership about continuing the current NBA season. According to reports, having taken in considerations from across the NBA, Silver plans to make a decision in the next 2 to 4 weeks.

The Commissioner revealed his timetable to the Board of Governors on Tuesday. The NBA season shut down on March 11 due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States. Silver and league leaders have been slow-walking the process of returning to action with some rumors of the season restarting as late as July.

Among factors league's studying in ramp-up to final decision: Understanding trajectory of new cases, understanding who's getting severely ill and why, developments in testing and how other sports are handling positive tests among participants and continuing to play, sources say. https://t.co/tkbh9poiQD — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 13, 2020

NBA hoopers haven’t even been able to go to practice facilities until recently when some gyms reopened. Some practice facilities have opened back up. The Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets and Portland Trailblazers have all reopened their facilities.

ESPN is reporting that there is growing optimism that the 2019-20 season will proceed.

The season was put on hold about 3/4 into the regular season. The NBA draft combine and lottery have already been pushed back because of the delayed season and the same is likely with Summer League play.