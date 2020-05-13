Bad Bunny has been a machine when it comes to new music releases in 2020. The Latin superstar released a surprise album, Las Que No Iban a Salir, which is set to replace his last album, YHLQMDLG, from the top spot on the charts.



Billboard reports the album will bring in over 40,000 equivalent album units for the week ending May 14. That total will e enough to be the new number one on the Latin Charts, which he has remained in the top slot for the last four weeks.



The album dropped on the past Saturday surprising fans. The album release is a page out of the Drake handbook, 10-tracks long, and is a collection of music that was previously unfinished. The title translates to “the ones that weren’t going to be released.”



Appearing on the album with Bad Bunny are Nicky Jam, Don Oma, Zion & Lennox, Yandel, Jhay Cortez, and his bae Gabriela.



You can hear it below.

