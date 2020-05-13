Will Smith, Kenan Thompson to Appear in Father’s Day Documentary

Mother’s Day barely finished, but we’re already preparing for a virtual Father’s Day.

Apple TV+ is gearing up to release a documentary called, Dads, starring multiple celebrity dads who will provide words of wisdom and home footage.

Nine Muses Entertainment is producing the documentary in partnership with Dove Men+Care to highlight how fatherhood has evolved over time.

The film will feature hilarious interviews from Judd Apatow, Ron Howard, Jimmy Fallon, Neil Patrick Harris, Ron Howard, Reed Howard, Ken Jeong, Jimmy Kimmel, Hasan Minhaj, Conan O’Brien, Patton Oswalt, Will Smith, and Kenan Thompson.

Dads originally premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2019 and will be released to the world for the first time next month. “A feature-length documentary exploring modern fatherhood. Bringing attention to the critical role fathers play and the importance of paternity leave, the film is an unfiltered and humorous look at being a dad,” Dove writes of the film.

Dads will be available on June 19.