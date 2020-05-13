Gunna has officially announced a release date for his next full-length album titled, Wunna.

Fans can officially mark the date in their calendars after weeks of waiting for the release date. The album is set to release on May 22nd. Gunna shared the news through a mini-film directed by Spike Jordan to his Instagram.

“WUNNA WORLD. Wunna Album 5/22/2020 Me My team and @amazonmusic@rotation got sum special to show y’all the creation !” he captioned the sneak peek.

The video depicts the rapper in Jamaica working on the album collaborating with producers Turbo, Keys, Taurus, and Wheezy.

Advertisement

A tracklist has yet to be released for the “Wunna” album, but what features do you think will help Gunna bless the booth?