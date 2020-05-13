It looks like putting Weezy and wife in the same sentence will be on hold until further notice. According to Gossip Of The City, Lil Wayne recently called off his engagement with Australian plus-size model, La’Tecia Thomas. The two allegedly got engaged back in October 2019 after Thomas began wearing a ring given to her by Lil Wayne.

Only 7 months have passed since last October and now the couple has called it quits. The engagement was quiet as kept with no formal announcement. You can expect the same sentiment following the end of the engagement. Weezy and La’Tecia Thomas were last spotted together in Miami during Super Bowl weekend back in February.

Back in April, Lil Wayne began hosting Young Money. The show is a weekly podcast on Apple Music every Friday at 7 pm. Tunechi talks to a number of artists, celebrities, and more. Since its beginning, Young Money Radio has seen cameos from Drake, Lil Baby, Kevin Durant, and more.