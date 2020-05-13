New season, new stadium, new logo, why not new uniforms? The Los Angeles Rams will open SoFi Stadium this fall in new threads, introducing three uniform combinations that highlight their Los Angeles hometown.



“SoFi Stadium is an iconic, transformative stadium that encouraged us to design uniforms as innovative as our new home,” said Los Angeles Rams COO Kevin Demoff. “Our new uniforms preserve the storied legacy of the Rams with the horns at the heart of the design, while introducing vibrant colors and groundbreaking materials. We are proud to unveil a modern look for our players to wear as we begin this exciting new era for the Los Angeles Rams.”



The iconic ram’s horn remains in the new uniform, channeling the energy of the 1948 “golden-horn helmet,” the NFL’s first to have a logo. The horn is accented with new vibrant colors, a metallic finish, and an evolved horn shape. The horn can also be seen on the team captain’s sleeves.



The Rams collaborated with the Nike Global Identity Group and the National Football League in creating the jersey. You can get more details on the new look here.

🚨 2020 🚨



A new era in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/Qc8vv2mUd3 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 13, 2020

Inspired by history. pic.twitter.com/zgm7CS7Vj8 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 13, 2020

Inspired by Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/b1SZGFBuLC — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 13, 2020

The iconic horns with a modern take. pic.twitter.com/BrQNnp9ZPU — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 13, 2020