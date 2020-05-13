Memphis Dad Builds Stage in His Driveway to Throw His Daughter a Graduation

Even though COVID-19 has ruined graduation plans this year, a Memphis Tennessee dad made sure that his daughter received a graduation after obtaining a degree at Xavier University in Louisiana.

FOX13 reports after seeing his daughter, Gabrielle Pierce upset, and crying for a week because she could not walk, Torrence Burson, Pierce’s father decided to throw Pierce a graduation at there home.

“I went to bed and woke up in the middle of the night and said, ‘that’s it. I’m just going to be the graduation here, ” he said.

The graduation included a full stage, presenters, speakers, and neighbors watching in the street. In a statement, Pierce said, “I was just I awe. I was amazed. I couldn’t believe a lot of people showed up. People were driving by yelling congratulations”

Pierce said her future plans include entering the Air National Guard before going back to school to become an Epidemiologist.