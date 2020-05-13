The NFL Inspire Change initiative is giving $44 million in grants to organizations across the nation. That includes 750 grants to current NFL players and NFL Legends for nonprofits of their choice. The NFL announced two new Inspire Change grants and seven grant renewals recently approved by the NFL’s Player-Owner Social Justice Working Group.



The new and renewed grants will bring in $3.5 million, which are added to national grants over the last two years. The NFL has provided Inspire Change grants to 20 non-profit organizations in support of programs and initiatives that reduce barriers to opportunity, with a focus on three priority areas: education and economic advancement, police and community relations, and criminal justice reform. This follows $3 million in social justice grants awarded in January.



The NFL Player-Owner Social Justice Working Group also partnered with the Players Coalition for a $3.05 million donation to support COVID-19 relief in African American communities.



“The work of our Inspire Change grant partners has a tremendous impact on communities across the country,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “Each of these organizations has worked to reduce barriers to opportunity and has provided resources that meet the needs of the communities they serve. We are proud to assist with their respective efforts to a more equal and just tomorrow.”

You can read more about the Grant Renewals, Grant Recipients, and more here.