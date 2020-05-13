Raven-Symone Reveals She Hasn’t Spent Any of Her Earnings From ‘The Cosby Show’

Raven-Symone got her start in Hollywood at the tender age of three years old on The Cosby Show.

She went on to star on Disney’s That’s So Raven, which was the network’s highest-rated show at the time.

The 34-year-old actress was joined on Instagram live by a fan and she revealed that has yet to touch any of her Cosby money, as previously reported on AJC.

Shout out to Raven-Symone’s parents.



We don’t talk enough about how the biggest cause of child actors going broke are parents spending their money. — PBF (@This_Here_Girl) May 7, 2020

Symone starred on The Cosby Show for two years, and like any TV star, she’s still receiving residual income and royalties.

She previously made controversial comments about her racial identity, but other than that, Raven has managed to avoid common downfalls that most childhood actors go through.

Raven-Symone has been engaging in the quarantine Instagram live trend. The most memorable one was when she was joined by Cheetah Girls member, Kiely Williams, and they reconciled live in front of their fans.