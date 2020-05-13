This morning, Hip Hop Harry was the trending on Twitter because he’s awesome.

I see that the greatest rapper of all time hip hop harry trending finally… took yall long enough to understand his greatness pic.twitter.com/blvGBNiWYL — SPEEDY BRONSON (@fwaniboy) May 13, 2020

Take a step back in time before responsibilities and MSG began to slow us all down. When Cream of Wheat, Farina, and oatmeal were Nana’s specialty and you had to have it piping hot in the morning.

Then like DM’s, slide Hip Hop Harry right in.

Hip Hop Harry was a children’s television show that aired on Discovery Kids and TLC. It was part of the ‘Ready Set Learn’ segment in 2006 to 2008.

Advertisement

idk why hip hop harry is trending but my childhood just flashed before my eyes pic.twitter.com/6CsHkDMxJI — ❦ iliana¹²⁽⁷⁾🦋💎ZOMBIE SOTY(nsfr) (@yeonjunshoney) May 13, 2020

For many of us, it was similar to Barney & Friends, Sesame Street, etc. as a live-action program. Using age-appropriate hip hop music and dance to teach social, educational, physical and creative skills, Hip Hop Harry raised the babies.

Everytime I talk about this show ppl act like I’m crazy😭 Hip Hop Harry was that gassss!!!!!!! https://t.co/mEJv9OqFYK — angel🧞‍♀️ (@AngelExoticcc) May 13, 2020

Consider him the lower cusp millennials’ first hip hop experience. Hip Hop Harry was one of the first edutainment platforms for the culture. He created a positive tone for learning and memorization.

With the proliferation of hip hop throughout the global culture, it was a breath of fresh air to see it starts even at early learning. Hip Hop is the preferred conduit of creative communication for the world.

I used to kill the freestyle part every week day @7am before school 💀 my brothers and I used to swear hip hop Harry was either Dj Khaled or fat joe 💀 https://t.co/Lji1fYbbv8 — You is ah wicked gyal! (@dashofdae) May 13, 2020

Hip Hop Harry was the ambassador of that movement for the world’s youth.

You better recognize.