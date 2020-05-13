After declining a Verzuz battle with Ja Rule in the pettiest way possible, 50 Cent said he’d be open to going against Snoop Dogg.

But Snoop thinks JAY-Z would be a more fitting candidate because they simultaneously reigned in their respective regions.

“Biggie passed away and then Nas had it for a minute,” Snoop said. “And then Jay-Z took it and ran with it for numerous amounts of years. And then 50 Cent came and ran with it for numerous amounts of years. This is me looking in from the outside, looking at New York rap. So to me, it’s either Snoop or Jay Z. Because he’s been the king of New York around the time I was the king of the west.”

Thanks to Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, quarantine got a little bit easier. We get to celebrate the soundtracks of our childhood and introduce the people who shaped today’s culture to a younger audience. What a time to be alive.

