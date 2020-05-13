SOURCE SPORTS: CC Sabathia Shows Off New Jacked Look After Retirement From Baseball

Some people take retirement to just sit around and chill. Others use the downtime to try new things. Former New York Yankee pitcher CC Sabathia appears to have hit the gym since retirement. Actually, he’s been busy getting totally jacked.

Not Photoshopped. The big fella has been getting after it during quarantine! @R2C2 https://t.co/UPZIdf7Dbq — Ryan Ruocco (@RyanRuocco) May 12, 2020

Sabathia made the decision to embrace a raw, vegan diet a couple of years ago after learning the most important thing to recover from an injury was what he was putting in his body.

Sabathia underwent a heart procedure prior to the 2019 season, so it appears that scare might have motivated him enough to really get his grind on in the gym.

Some people fall off the wagon in retirement, Sabathia proceed to lift the wagon instead.

