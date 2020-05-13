Hey Arizona! Looks like you are about to get back to sports. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has opened the door for professional sports to return to the state.

BREAKING: Major League Sports can resume after May 15 in Arizona. — Anne Ryman (@anneryman) May 12, 2020

On Tuesday, Ducey said that professional sports: MLB, the NBA, the NHL and the NFL, can resume without fans on Saturday. With Ducey taking to social media stating that Arizona is “trending in the right direction,” the state is starting to reopen.

“It would be, at this point in time, according to the CDC guidelines, without fans,” Ducey said at a news conference. Citing his public health director, he said, “We could do that safely in the state of Arizona beginning May 16.”

To recap, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announces gyms, pools in Arizona can re-open on Wednesday and Major League sports can resume after May 15. — Anne Ryman (@anneryman) May 12, 2020

Ducey has stated that he has had discussions with “leaders of some of these leagues,” though he was vague on which ones.

He also didn’t elaborate on what sporting activities might take place in Arizona. Last month, however, he said he had spoken with Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announces that major league sports can resume without fans starting this Saturday, May 16th. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 12, 2020

He was open to hosting games.

Other sports such as basketball and hockey have considered playing the remainder of their regular seasons in hubs. This scenario would have several teams playing in one location.

Positive sports news: Arizona just announced pro sports can resume in the state on May 16th. Every California pro sports team may need to relocate to Arizona for the rest of the year. Not even joking. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 12, 2020