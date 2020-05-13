Hey Arizona! Looks like you are about to get back to sports. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has opened the door for professional sports to return to the state.
On Tuesday, Ducey said that professional sports: MLB, the NBA, the NHL and the NFL, can resume without fans on Saturday. With Ducey taking to social media stating that Arizona is “trending in the right direction,” the state is starting to reopen.
“It would be, at this point in time, according to the CDC guidelines, without fans,” Ducey said at a news conference. Citing his public health director, he said, “We could do that safely in the state of Arizona beginning May 16.”
Ducey has stated that he has had discussions with “leaders of some of these leagues,” though he was vague on which ones.
He also didn’t elaborate on what sporting activities might take place in Arizona. Last month, however, he said he had spoken with Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred.
He was open to hosting games.
Other sports such as basketball and hockey have considered playing the remainder of their regular seasons in hubs. This scenario would have several teams playing in one location.